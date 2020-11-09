Let’s take a break in Langkawi

LANGKAWI, Malaysia, 9 November 2020: Miss the beach and mountains? How about duty-free shops? Mouth-watering Malay cuisine? Ready to be out and about to explore Langkawi again? The time is just right! Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) is putting together exciting initiatives to help you kickstart your travel plans.

In line with the HELANG economic blueprint that will guide Langkawi to rejuvenate its economy again, LADA has a grand plan for the tourism industry too. What a joy for us as travellers! Even more so for the tourism industry in Langkawi.

Langkawi Great Sales

What? There are travel sales to Langkawi? At the end of August, LADA launched the Langkawi Great Sales at Bangsar Village, Kuala Lumpur. This launch has garnered a lot of interests, and people are clearly excited to visit Langkawi.

This promotion campaign is an initiative to brand Langkawi as a clean, safe and sustainable destination. Other than that, the island also deserves more local attention after being impacted tremendously by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the tourism sector. This campaign emphasizes the involvement of all tourism industry players, including operators of tourism attractions, hotels and duty-free shops, as well as tour agents and tour guides. The campaign started on 1 September and will last till the end of 2020.

What can you expect from the quarter-long great sales? A wide range of tour packages to choose from for a start, best still – they all come with discounts. You can even get 50% discounts in some duty-free outlets. That is a steal!

There are also four main packages with special prices for domestic travellers – the Honeymoon Package for the lovely newly-wed, the Family Package for a great trip together, the Group Package for both leisure and Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE). Everyone can find something here to explore the breathtaking Langkawi. These packages include accommodation, transportation, tourism attractions visits and vouchers for your purchases in certain attractions.

Langkawi Travel Fair

There is more to come. The Langkawi Travel Fair awaits you in various cities. Kick-started in Sunway Pyramid Mall, followed by a networking session at Putrajaya Lake Club and another travel fair in IOI City Mall in Putrajaya.This travel fair is one of the action plans for the tourism sector in post-Covid Langkawi to encourage domestic travel to Langkawi and to revive the local economy.

You can already plan your entire trip to Langkawi from these two events. Remember to check out Langkawi Great Sale website https://langkawigreatsale.lada.gov.my/ for more information. Wait no more and buckle up today. We will see you in Langkawi!

Get in touch with the 11 participating travel agents who attended the Langkawi Great Sale campaign to plan your trip:

About Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)

Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) was established by the federal government to plan, promote and implement development on the island of Langkawi.LADA was officially established on March 15, 1990, under the Langkawi Development Authority Act 1990 (Act 423) and placed under the authority of the Ministry of Finance.

For further details visit:

www.lada.gov.my

https://naturallylangkawi.my