THAI confirms winter schedule

BANGKOK, 13 November 2020: Thai Airways International has released detail of its winter flight schedule, valid from 1 January to 27 March 2021.

The airline is in the midst of a restructuring supervised by Thailand’s Bankruptcy Court, a process that will continue through 2021. It suspended most of its services as a direct result of the Covid-19 lockdown last March. Subsequently, it filed for shelter under the country’s bankruptcy legislation to allow it to initiate a restructuring process.

Earlier this month it announced that close to 5,000 employees would take early requirement or accept up to 80% cuts in salary in 2021 while the airline resumes full commercial services. Since last March it has relied almost entirely on ad-hoc repatriation flights with a partial shift to limited “commercial flights” starting last month for passengers eligible under Thailand’s strict immigration restrictions.

Confirmed flights schedules

Europe

TG910/911 Bangkok-London-Bangkok, one flight per week on Sunday.

TG920/921 Bangkok-Frankfurt-Bangkok, one flight per week on Friday.

TG950/951 Bangkok-Copenhagen-Bangkok, one flight per week on Sunday.

Australia

TG475/476 Bangkok-Sydney-Bangkok, one flight per week (depart from Bangkok on Sunday and return from Sydney on Monday).

Asia

TG622/623 Bangkok-Osaka-Bangkok, one flight per week (depart from Bangkok on Saturday and return from Osaka on Sunday).

TG624/625 Bangkok-Manila-Bangkok, one flight per week on Thursday.

TG632/633 Bangkok-Taipei-Bangkok, one flight per week on Friday.

TG638/639 Bangkok-Hong Kong-Bangkok, daily flight.

TG642/643 Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita)-Bangkok, three flights per week (depart from Bangkok on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday then return from Tokyo on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday).

TG656/657 Bangkok-Seoul-Bangkok, one flight per week (depart from Bangkok on Wednesday and return from Seoul on Thursday).

For more information and reservation, passengers may visit thaiairways.com website or THAI sales offices nationwide or THAI Contact Centre 0-2356-1111 (08.00-17.00).