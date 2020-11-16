New Princess ship sets sail

SINGAPORE, 16 November 2020: Travel dreams of experiencing new sites of pristine coastlines and classic lighthouses, sampling fresh seafood and soaking up the charm of historic cities can come true with the newly announced 2022 Canada & New England cruises and cruise tours programme from Princess Cruises.

The upcoming 2022 Canada & New England cruise season goes on sale 18 November 2020.

Caribbean Princess, Bar Harbor, Maine.

The cruise line’s newest ship, Enchanted Princess, debuts for the first time sailing to Canada and New England on seven-day voyages roundtrip from New York, visiting four ports in Canada and New England including Bar Harbor (Maine), the gateway to Acadia National Park. On this itinerary, guests fulfil a bucket-list experience cruising underneath the iconic Verrazzano Bridge during the sail away from New York City.

Joining Enchanted Princess is Caribbean Princess, returning to this sought-after region sailing our longer itineraries that range from 10 – to 16-day including our unique journey to Greenland, the world’s largest island, roundtrip from New York.

The 2022 Canada & New England program features 16 departures and six unique itineraries, including:





Enchanted Princess: Canada & New England (seven days), roundtrip from New York City visiting Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park), Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), and Halifax. Cruises depart Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022

Caribbean Princess : Classic Canada & New England (10 days) from New York City to Quebec (overnight), with the port of calls in Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park), Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), and Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island). Cruises depart 31 August, 20 September, 10 October 2022.

: (10 days) from New York City to Quebec (overnight), with the port of calls in Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park), Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), and Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island). Cruises depart 31 August, 20 September, 10 October 2022. Caribbean Princess: Classic Canada & New England (10 days) from Quebec (overnight) to New York City, visiting Saguenay, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Halifax, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park) and Boston (More Ashore late-night stay). Departure dates of 5 August, Sept. 10, 30, 2022.

Caribbean Princess: Canada & Colonial America (13 days) from Ft. Lauderdale to Quebec (overnight) visiting Norfolk (More ashore late-night stay with access to Williamsburg and Jamestown), New York, Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park), Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Cruise departs 23 July 2022.

Caribbean Princess Canada & Colonial America (14 days) from Quebec (overnight) to Ft. Lauderdale, visiting Saguenay, Sept-Îles, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Halifax, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park), Boston, Newport, New York City and Charleston (More Ashore late-night stay). Cruise departs 22 October 2022.

Caribbean Princess: Greenland & Canada (16 days) roundtrip from New York City visiting Halifax, Sydney, Nuuk, Qaqortoq, Nanortalik and St. John (Newfoundland). Cruise departs 15 August 2022.

Options for guests wishing to spend more time exploring historic cities and monuments include two in-depth Cruisetours, combining a cruise with multiple days on land:

Historic America Cruisetour – takes guests to such important places as Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello estate, Colonial Williamsburg, Independence Hall in Philadelphia and the Gettysburg Battlefield.

– takes guests to such important places as Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello estate, Colonial Williamsburg, Independence Hall in Philadelphia and the Gettysburg Battlefield. The Maple Explorer Cruisetour – brings guests to beautiful Niagara Falls; exciting cities like the capital of Ottawa and French-flavored Montreal with guided tours of the Canadian Museum of Civilization, dazzling cathedrals and the historic 19th century Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

OceanMedallionTransforms the Cruise Experience

Onboard MedallionClass ships, the OceanMedallion wearable device transforms vacations by making the entire cruise experience effortless, delivering highly personalized service and enabling touchless interactive experiences and entertainment. Among enhancements, guests enjoy expedited boarding; on-demand food, beverage, retail and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go.

Stay Connected with MedallionNet – the Best Wi-Fi at Sea

Enchanted Princess and Caribbean Princess also offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease.

MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in light of COVID-19 and assessing how they may impact future itineraries.

Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials.

Click on the following links to stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.