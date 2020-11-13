Playful Moxy performs in Taiwan

HONG KONG, 13 November 2020: Marriott International opened its first Moxy Hotel in Taichung, Taiwan, a 262-room property located close to many of the city’s attractions, including the quirky Rainbow Village, Zhongshe Flower Market and Yizhong Street Night Market.

“It marks the sixth Moxy Hotel to open in the Asia Pacific and further underscores Marriott International’s commitment to continue growing its lifestyle portfolio across the region, and to cater to the next generation of travellers,” said Marriott International president, greater China Henry Lee.

Located a short distance from the nearest subway station and 13 minutes from the Taiwan High-Speed Rail Taichung Station, the new Moxy Taichung places travellers with convenient access to the various areas of Taiwan including The Taichung International Airport, 24 km from the hotel.

Taichung is Taiwan’s second-largest city, home to a lively cultural, arts, entertainment, and lifestyle scenes. In addition to its many museums, theatres, parks and temples, Taichung’s Chun Shui Tang teahouse is said to be the original birthplace of bubble tea. The city is also home to many of Taiwan’s high-tech manufacturing facilities, particularly in the semiconductor and transport industries. The Taichung World Trade Centre is a popular venue for many international industrial conventions and trade shows every year.

Marriott describes Moxy as a “playful and affordable” brand and currently has around 70 hotels across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Checking in at a bar rather than a reception counter says something about the brand’s intentions, but the playful element is probably reserved for the larger public entertainment spaces as Moxy is renowned for small room dimensions.