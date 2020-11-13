IndiGo joins IATA’s BSP channel

NEW DELHI, 13 November 2020: India’s IndiGo, has joined the IATA -Billing and Settlement Plan for ticket payments starting in key markets in the Middle East and the UK.

The first points of sales through the IATA BSP programme will launch in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the UK but will quickly expand to another eight countries.

Travel agents have been able to sell ticket on IndiGo through the BSP since last week either making bookings on IndiGo website or through Travelport a leading global distribution system for the trade. IndiGo is the first Indian airline to provide this facility using IATA Financial Gateway (IFG).

IndiGo chief commercial officer William Boulter said: “The IATA Billing and Settlement Plan provides… a simplified business experience for our travel partners and will allow us to expand our distribution reach to travel agents across eleven participating markets, starting with UAE, Qatar & UK in the first phase.”

Travel agents who are keen to use BSP for sales of IndiGo tickets should contact IndiGo’s account manager or the GSA office in relevant markets. They will need to file the required formal documentation to activate the BSP channel.

IndiGo claims to be the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world with a fleet of 262 aircraft and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic offered 1,674 peak daily flights to 62 domestic and 24 international destinations.