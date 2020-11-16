PG slashes fares to Samui

BANGKOK, 16 November 2020: Bangkok Airways sells a one-way fare on its Bangkok-Samui route at THB2,000 in the hope it will revive bookings to the southern resort island.

As long as the leisure travel door remains closed, the airline and hotels on Samui Island have to rely on the domestic travel market; Thais and resident expatriates.

Last year at this time, the average one-way fare to Samui from the Thai capital sold for THB4,500 one way.

The airline’s “amazing promotional fares” on routes Bangkok – Samui and Phuket – Samui routes start at THB2,000 Baht per trip while the highest fare is THB2,750 per trip (excluding taxes and ticket fees).

Reservations can be made until 28 February 2021.