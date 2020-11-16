Melbourne hotels hit ground zero

SINGAPORE, 16 November 2020: Reflecting the impact of a second lockdown, Melbourne showed continued lower hotel performance in October 2020, according to preliminary data from STR.

Year-over-year declines remained significant. Comparison with October 2019 showed occupancy down 69.1% to 26.3%; average daily rate (ADR) down 47.2% to AUD99.39; revenue per available room (RevPAR) down 83.7% to AUD26.12.

Travel restrictions of accommodation services remained in place for October with only “essential” travel permitted. Optimistically, the restrictions have begun to ease in Melbourne with the first steps beginning on 28 October, after 111 days of lockdown.

The absolute levels across the three metrics were the lowest for any month in STR’s Melbourne database. October was the second consecutive month that occupancy and RevPAR were below 30% and AUD30.00, respectively.

(Source: STR)