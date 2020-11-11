Leisure travel remains off-limits

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 November 202O: Travel restrictions continue to prevent leisure travellers from visiting Malaysia with no hints of when Covid-19 lockdown measures will relax.

Essential travel is allowed, but travellers need to gain permission from the Malaysian Government to enter, even if they hold a valid visa. They will need a ‘letter of undertaking and indemnity’ approved by the nearest Malaysian diplomatic mission, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine will apply with the traveller covering all costs.

A Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is in place for Sabah and all states in peninsular Malaysia except for Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan. Additional entry restrictions are in place for Sabah and Sarawak.

Taiwan

A reduced quarantine requirement (seven days) is in place for business travellers on short visits but for other travellers, the mandatory quarantine remains 14 days.

Travellers can serve their quarantine at a designated hotel or private residence. However, if they displayed symptoms on arrival at the airport or experienced symptoms during the 14 days prior to arrival, they will be tested at the airport and may have to stay at a government quarantine facility until they secure positive test results.

The short-term business traveller will be subject to a reduced quarantine (seven days) provided they submit negative Covid-19 (PCR) test results within three days before departure and seven days after arrival.