Hilton softens loyalty rule

SINGAPORE,12 November 2020: Hilton Honors members gain point extensions and other benefits as the hotel group adjusts the award process through 2021.

The new deals cover loyalty programmes across Hilton’s 18 brands. It starts with with a pledge to extend the points expiration deadline by at least a year to 31 December 2021.

Other changes reduce the status qualification requirements by 50% across all tiers, including stays, nights and base points in 2021, to allow members to achieve entry or maintain active status in half the time.

In the Gold status category, a member must complete 20 nights, 10 stays or 37,500 points instead of 40 nights, 20 stays or 75,000 points. All 2020 nights will automatically roll over to the 2021 calendar year to help Hilton Honors members upgrade their tier status.

The Milestone Bonus Night Threshold starts at 20 nights in 2021 (previously 40 nights) to align with new Gold status qualification. Gold members will earn 10,000 Bonus Points for 20 nights stayed and will continue earning the additional 10,000 Bonus Points every 10 nights above that level in a calendar year.

At 60 nights, a member would still earn the additional Milestone Bonus of 30,000 Bonus Points.

Extending the status concession to 31 March 2022 applies to Silver, Gold and Diamond members to avoid a downgrade in 2020 or 2021.

Diamond members who stay 30 nights in 2021 will be able to gift Gold status (was previously 60 nights) or 60 nights to upgrade the gift to Diamond status (was previously 100 nights).