Indian hill town gets a facelift

MUMBAI, 12 November 2020: Matheran, a weekend getaway destination for Mubai’s residents and visitors, undergoes a major facelift that should be completed by early 2021.

India.com, an online news and lifestyle channel, reported that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority had completed 50% of the beautification and restoration work at the popular sightseeing destination.

Photo: https://www.whatshot.in/

Matheran draws travellers who love the hill station experience in the setting of a compact town, but the Maharashtra government has funded a project to refresh the town with a clean-up and restore cultural heritage.

Improvements focused on the town’s pavements and paths, parking facilities for visitors and the beautification and restoration of the town public facilities to ensure tourists are more comfortable when visiting Matheran.

Matheran claims to be one of the cleanest hill stations in India, where tourists have to leave their cars elsewhere and explore the small town on foot. If that is too daunting horse riding is the other option to get around the town. Some travellers prefer to enter the town on the quaint Neral-Matheran miniature train.

In India, where larger than life is the scale of things, travellers find a contrast in the small-town atmosphere of Matheran just a short distances from the teaming busy urban scene that Mumbai presents.

Orientation

Matheran is a hill station, near Mumbai, in the west Indian state of Maharashtra. It’s known for its mild climate and well-preserved colonial architecture. Motor vehicles are banned and many visitors arrive by narrow-gauge railway on the 1907 Neral–Matheran Toy Train. The Panorama Point lookout offers views across the mountains of the Western Ghats. Louisa Point has views of waterfalls and the ancient Prabal Fort.

(Source: India.com and Wikipedia)