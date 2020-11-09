Cathay deal on Covid test

BANGKOK, 9 November 2020: As Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory, Cathay Pacific is partnering with hospitals in Bangkok and Phuket to offer a special rate for Covid-19 tests for passengers departing from Thailand.

The deal on testing remains open until 31 December 2020 in the hope it will boost confidence and safety amongst travellers who need to travel.

To be eligible for a discounted test passengers need to present their Cathay Pacific e-ticket at the selected hospitals in Bangkok or Phuket. Passengers must also ensure their Covid-19 tests are taken no more 72 hours before a flight.

Cathay Pacific resumed semi-commercial flights, 7 October, operating four flights per week from Hong Kong to Bangkok and vice versa, Cathay Pacific is now offering flight connections for passengers in Bangkok to and from 25 destinations in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

For a detailed list of connections, please visit https://www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_TH/flying-with-us/cathaycare/where-we-fly-now.html.

For more information, please refer to below table or visit https://www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_TH/offers/online-bonus/covid-tests.html