W Hotels opens in Chengdu

HONG KONG, 20 October 2020: W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, expands its footprint into southwest China with a new addition to its portfolio.

Owned by KWG Group Holdings, W Chengdu is situated within Chengdu’s hi-tech industrial development zone. However, the city has plenty of heritage being designated a UNESCO City of Gastronomy in Asia, where the hot, spicy Sichuan dishes are the distinctive foodie feature.

Marriott International, Greater China president Henry Lee said: “The opening of W Chengdu marks an exciting milestone for Marriott International’s portfolio of luxury brands to expand further into this part of the country.”

W Chengdu has 297 rooms and suites, two restaurants and two bars, a spa, a gym with an indoor swimming pool and Jacuzzi. It has two floors of meeting space.