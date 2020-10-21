Singapore relaxes tour rules

SINGAPORE, 21 October 2020: Singapore will double the maximum size of groups from the current 10 to 20 participants for outdoor tours such as walking, cycling and kayaking.

The new rule applies 1 November allowing 20 participants excluding the tourist guide. Tour participants of the same sub-group can interact with one another, but not with tour participants from different sub-groups who must maintain a safe distance of one metre at all times.

According to the Singapore Tourist Board, travel agencies and tour operators could resume on-site operations from 19 October.

“Businesses with SSIC 2015 v(2018) codes starting with 791 (travel agencies and tour operators) are allowed to resume on-site operations,” STB confirmed in a media release on Monday.

“Businesses must submit their manpower details via the GoBusiness portal within two weeks of the date they resume operations.”

Travel agents, tour operators and tourist guides must still submit their tour itineraries and schedules to STB for assessment. They may only organise the proposed tours after receiving approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The requirements for Safe Management Measures at the workplace can be found at https://www.mom.gov.sg/covid-19/requirements-for-safe-management-measures.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Tourism Board and Expedia announced this week they would team up to stimulate the local tourism industry by supporting home-grown businesses and strengthening Singapore’s position as a destination of choice when international travel resumes.

From now until April 2021, STB and Expedia will offer residents in Singapore domestic holiday bundles, attractive staycations, attractions and tours, that cater to a variety of interests and budgets.

As international travel gradually resumes, STB and the Expedia Group Media Solutions brand will jointly promote Singapore as the destination of choice in 10 overseas markets – Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, Switzerland, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States.

Apart from offering attractive promotions for travel-related products and experiences such as flight promotions, online display ads, and creative campaigns will also be rolled out to put Singapore at the top of international travellers’ minds.

“Expedia will allow the Singapore tourism industry to tap its vast global network and user base to help local businesses reach new customers. In the immediate term, we will encourage locals to rediscover their neighbourhoods and precincts, and to support their favourite businesses safely and responsibly,” said Singapore Tourism Board assistant chief executive marketing group) Lynette Pang.