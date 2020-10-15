Singapore creates a green lane to Indonesia

SINGAPORE, 15 October 2020: Immigration and foreign ministry officials plan to set up a mechanism to allow essential travel between Singapore and Indonesia starting 26 October.

Authorities announced that a reciprocal green lane (RGL) would be set up to allow essential business travel between the two countries once Covid-19 restrictions ease for citizens and residents of the two countries. Business travellers can apply to travel between the two countries from 26 October for reciprocal green lane status. The points of entry in Indonesia will be Batam Ferry Terminal and Soekarno-Hatta Airport (CGK/WIII), and Tanah Merah ferry terminal and Changi Airport (SIN/WSSS), in Singapore.

Indonesia off-limits

For other nationalities, Indonesia is off-limits for entering and transiting. There are six exceptions to the rule.

Foreign nationals with limited (KITAS) and permanent stay (KITAP) permits.

Foreign nationals who have diplomatic visas or working visas.

Holders of diplomatic stay or business stay permits.

Workers participating in medical and food assistance programmes.

Crew requiring transport (air, sea, or land). Foreign nationals working on national strategic projects.

Entry requirements

You must have a health certificate confirming a negative Covid-19 PCR test (swab test) result. The test must have been taken within seven days before arrival, and the certificate must be in English.

If you arrive without a negative Covid-19 test certificate, you will be required to undergo a Covid-19 swab test and quarantine on arrival, at your own expense, until the test results are received. It can take up to seven days.

You must provide a personal statement stating readiness to be quarantined for up to 14 days if required.

Thailand still hesitates

Meanwhile, there is little clarity on Thailand’s attempts to resume even limited leisure travel from low-risk countries.

Attempts to allow long-stay Chinese travellers to visit Phuket starting 8 October failed. There are conflicting stories reported daily in local media. One report suggested foreign tourists were not allowed to enter Phuket until the annual vegetarian festival ends 25 October. But there are mixed messages from Phuket with some lobby groups objecting to leisure travellers saying the health risks are unacceptable for residents. However, trade associations representing hotels and tour operators say limited programmes could be tested in Phuket to start the rehabilitation of the island’s economy. Thailand has been without any genuine tourists since March. It will be lucky to record 6 million tourists this year down from 39.8 million in 2019.