Rock ‘N Run for SOS Bali

BALI, 19 October 2020: Hard Rock Hotel Bali reports a project that provided a delivery vehicle to Scholars Of Sustenance Bali. It follows the Hard Rock Hotel Bali partnership with SOS Bali that includes charity events such as Rock ‘N Run 2019, auction sales and bazaars.

Rock ‘N Run, is Bali’s premier annual 5 km charity fun run event that has been organized by Hard Rock Hotel Bali for the last 20 years. The last event held on 1 December 2019 was a resounding success once again, a sell-out with 1,500 runners as well as generous sponsors coming together for a great cause contributing to the IDR 181,000,000 funds to purchase the new vehicle.

“We have a long-standing commitment to food rescue practices, which underpin our brand’s mantra “Love All Serve All” and “Take Time To Be Kind,” said Hard Rock Hotel Bali general manager, Shane Coates. “Contributing to the mission of Scholars Of Sustenance is important since they do such a wonderful job in redistributing food to regional villages in need, and in a nutritional way. We’re really pleased with the response and ongoing support of the local community to our annual Rock’N Run charity event. More importantly, we’ve been able to raise enough funds to buy a new refrigerated delivery truck for SOS that will enable them to reach a wider area in Bali and help more needy families”.

Scholars Of SustenanceFounder and CEO, Bo Holmgreenadded “COVID-19 has thrown us all for a loop. SOS’ focus on saving the Bali environment with tons of surplus food rescue daily is less of a focus now with so many hotels closed. Instead, we cook thousands of nutritious meals every day in our SOS Rescue kitchen, and our cool-chain trucks are racing this nutrition to hungry stomachs in Karangasem, Tabanan, Denpasar, and many locations across Bali. We boost thousands of immune systems with 10-day care packages and need all the help we can get for this crisis. We are therefore very grateful to Hard Rock hotel and all their donors for getting SOS this wonderful truck. It has already been to many mountain villages under fast police escort, helping many Banjars with many more to come!”

SOS (Scholars of Sustenance) Global was established in late 2012 and then funded privately. The food rescue charter was approved in 2014 when their non-profit status was established, and local foundation paperwork was filed in Thailand. By 2015, their Thai foundation was pioneering these principles in Bangkok and in 2016 they established SOS (Scholars of Sustenance) in Indonesia.

