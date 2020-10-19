Etihad seals miles deal with Trip.com

ABU DHABI, 19 October 2020: Etihad Airways has partnered with Trip.com to offer Etihad Guest loyalty programme members more travel options.

Trip.com with an international presence in more than 200 countries will provide holidaymakers with the opportunity to earn Etihad Guest Miles on accommodation bookings made through the website.

Etihad Guest members gain three Etihad Guest Miles for every USD spent on accommodation bookings at more than 1.4 million properties available through the portal.

Etihad Airways vice president commercial partnerships, Yasser Al Yousuf said: “This new partnership with Trip.com will increase our presence across Asia. As global travel restrictions are eased, many of our guests are excited to travel again, and our partnership with Trip.com will further reward them, wherever their travel may take them.”

“As travellers around the world look towards their next trips, we are delighted to be partnering with Etihad Guest to maximise benefits for travellers from the Middle East and around the globe,” said Trip.com Group chief marketing officer Bo Sun.

Trip.com customers will need to add their Etihad Guest membership number when making a booking and miles will be credited within 12 weeks after the stay is completed. Etihad Guest Miles will not expire, as long as one eligible transaction is made within an 18-month period.