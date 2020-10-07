Asia’s Best of the Decade

HONG KONG, 7 October 2020: A popular travel website Smart Travel Asia motors on despite the Covid-19 pandemic releasing its 2020 awards list based on a decade of proven winners.

With travel becalmed by Covid-19, Smart Travel Asia says it would have been “fiction and entirely nonsensical to run travel awards based on 2020 feedback. Instead, the editors tabulated the Best of the Decade drawn from reader polls 2010 to 2019.

The travel website travel polls have enjoyed an unbroken run of annual awards since 2005 covering airlines, airports, destinations and hotels.

“We looked at total scores over the years as well as rankings and added to this reader comments (from letters and poll feedback), our journalists’ critical input, as well as focus group feedback,” explains Smart Travel Asia and Asian Conversations editor, Vijay Verghese.

This year Smart Travel Asia cut the number of winners from the usual TOP 25 to just one, three, five or 10 depending on the category.

Representing the views of around 1.5 million readers who take an average of 14 airline trips a year and earn USD178,000 this year’s list identifies travel experiences that covered the distance over a decade and consistently came out on top.

Going the distance with winning ways

Airlines Worldwide

Best Airline

SIA + Best Cabin Service

Best Business Class

Emirates

Best Regional Airline

Bangkok Airways

Best Budget Airline

AirAsia

Airports Worldwide

Best Airport Overall

Singapore Changi Airport

Most Efficient Airport

Hong Kong International Airport

Most Unique Airport Duty-Free

Incheon International Airport

Asian Destinations

Best Holiday Destination

Bali

Most Exciting City

Bangkok

Most Romantic Escape

The Maldives

Best Adventure Destination

Palawan

Best Heritage Destination

Rajasthan, India

Best Shopping Destination

Seoul

Best Meetings City

Hong Kong

Fastest Trending Meetings City

Shanghai

