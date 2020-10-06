Qatar hands out free tickets to teachers

DOHA, Qatar, 6 October 2020: To celebrate World Teacher’s Day, 5 October, Qatar Airways is giving 21,000 complimentary tickets to teachers to thank them for their vital work in educating young people worldwide.

Distribution of the giveaways started 5 October and will end 8 October. Teaching professionals can register for this exclusive offer at qatarairways.com/ThankYouTeachers by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code, offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Teaching professionals from over 75 countries in which Qatar Airways currently operates are eligible for tickets. Each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets, staggered over the three-day campaign period to ensure transparency. The daily allocation will be released at 0400 AM Doha time throughout the campaign period.

Teachers that successfully register will receive one economy class return ticket to anywhere on Qatar Airways’ current network of more than 90 destinations worldwide. Additionally, they will receive a voucher for 50% off one future return ticket that they can use for themselves, a family member or a friend. Both tickets are valid for travel up to 30 September 2021.

Since 2013, Qatar Airways has supported the Education Above All’s Educate A Child programme, which was launched in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser to significantly reduce the number of children worldwide who are denied their right to education.

Qatar Airways’ passengers are invited to donate to Educate A Child on board and at qatarairways.com upon reaching the payment page during the online flight booking process. Each year, Qatar Airways matches the total number of onboard passenger donations. The airline also displays the foundation’s video commercial on its Oryx One inflight entertainment to raise awareness and encourage donations.

Teachers that successfully register for complimentary Qatar Airways tickets can benefit from the airline’s leading flexible booking policies. Tickets issued up to 31 December 2020 are valid for two years with unlimited date changes and the option to exchange them for a travel voucher with an additional 10% value.

* This offer is only available for Qatar Airways operated flights. Eligible teaching professions are limited to Classroom Paraprofessionals, Teaching Assistants and Substitutes, Intervention and Inclusion Specialists, Tutors, Senior Leaders, Early Childhood Teacher, Student Counsellors, Primary Teacher, Secondary Teacher, Casual Teacher, English as a Second Language (ESL) Teacher, Special Ed Teacher, Teacher Aide, Vocational Education and Training (VET) Instructor, Pre-School and Early Years Practitioners, and Classroom Technicians. A valid employer ID must be presented at the airport at the point of check in. Airport taxes shall be absorbed by the passenger.