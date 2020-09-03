Thailand takes a long weekend break

BANGKOK 3 September 2020: Thailand enjoys a four-day holiday break this weekend 4 to 7 September to make up for the loss of the Songkran holiday last April.

TTR Weekly takes a break with no daily alerts Friday 4 September and Monday 7 September.

Offices across the country close for the long weekend giving millions of Thais an opportunity to take a break and enjoy travel to popular destinations in the country.

The annual water festival, known as ‘Songkran’, was axed by the government at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak last April when Thailand was under strict national lockdown.

Time off work during Songkran can sometimes stretch for a week if the holiday leads or follows the weekend break. The government authorised extra two-day holidays in July and September to compensate for the cancelled Songkran holiday.

Long weekend holidays are lifesavers for the hotels in resorts around the country, bringing in revenue from domestic tourists in the absence of international tourists.

The resorts benefitting the most are beach destination in the Gulf of Thailand such as Hua Hin and Pattaya that are less than a three-hour drive from the capital Bangkok.

However, as domestic flights resume fully and promotional fares kick-in, trips to the north and beach resorts on the Andaman coast are back on the must-visit list at least for domestic travel.

Self-drive holidays are also more popular than ever, particularly for family travel as fuel costs are at their lowest level since 2017.