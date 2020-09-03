Avani Hotels appoints GMs

BANGKOK, 3 September 2020: Avani Hotels & Resorts named new general managers for six of its properties in Asia and the Middle East.

Appointments were announced at Avani Doc Let Resort and Avani Hai Phong Harbour View in Vietnam, FCC Angkor by Avani in Cambodia, Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort in Malaysia and Avani Central Busan in South Korea, as well as the upcoming Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites in the UAE.

Dennis Gordienko.

Beatrice Ellis.

Michael James Robinson.

Yogeswaran Veerasamy.

BK Kwon.

Georges Farhat.

Avani Doc Let Resort, Vietnam

Slated to open early 2021, Avani Doc Let Resort in Vietnam has appointed Dennis Gordienko as its general manager. In 2019, he led the pre-opening team at FCC Angkor by Avani prior to being reassigned to Avani Doc Let Resort.

Avani Hai Phong Harbour View, Vietnam

In another Vietnam appointment, Beatrice Ellis has taken the helm at Avani Hai Phong Harbour View Hotel She joins the hotel in a newly-promoted role from Anantara Hoi An Resort, where she has been based since 2017.

FCC Angkor by Avani, Cambodia

Michael Robinson is the new general manager of FCC Angkor by Avani in Cambodia. He moved to Vietnam in 2016 to work as director of rooms for Caravelle Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City and later general manager role for the same property – his last assignment prior to joining Minor Hotels.

Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort, Malaysia

Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort welcomed Yogeswaran Veerasamy as the new general manager. Before joining Minor Hotels, Yogeswaran was general manager for M Social Hotel Singapore.

Avani Central Busan, South Korea

Avani Central Busan in South Korea named BK Kwon as the property’s new general manager. Prior to joining Minor Hotels, he was executive director – hotel business division for Haevichi Hotel & Resort Corporation.

Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, UAE

Georges Farhat has been appointed as general manager for the Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites that is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2020. Most recently, he was the opening General Manager for the Crown Plaza Dubai Marina.