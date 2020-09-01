Sunway signs new deal with Amadeus

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 September 2020: Amadeus has inked a new three-year agreement with Sunway Hotels & Resorts, one of Malaysia’s top hotel groups to streamline reservations and loyalty programmes.

Sunway has 11 independent properties in Malaysia, Cambodia, and Vietnam, with 3,000 rooms. A new hotel in Malaysia’s southern state of Johor, scheduled to open in 2021.

Sunway City Kuala Lumpur.

As part of the three-year agreement, the hotel group will implement Amadeus’ iHotelier® Central Reservation System, Guest Management Solutions, and website management solutions in various phases.

Banjaran Hotsprings.

Sunway Putra Hotel.

According to recent Amadeus research, 76% of senior hospitality industry leaders globally are planning to target new audiences to make up for impacted revenue from their usual business mix, with 75% sharing that forward-looking data will be critical to executing their recovery plan in a Covid-19 context.

Through Amadeus’ Central Reservation System, Sunway Hotels & Resorts will be able to organise its portfolio, rates, and inventory in a centralised platform.