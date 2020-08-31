Emirates claims Bangkok flights are back

BANGKOK, 31 August 2020: Emirates says it has all the permissions in place to operate flights to and from Thailand as of 1 September despite a contradictory post by the Royal Thai Consulate in Dubai.

The Thai consulate in Dubai posted an announcement on its website at the weekend that cast doubt on the 1 September resumption of flights from Dubai to Bangkok.

While not identifying the airline explicitly the statement quoted the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand saying no commercials flights were allowed to enter Thailand until further notice. Popular travel blogger Richard Barrow first posted the consulate’s statement on his Twitter account.

Within hours the announcement was withdrawn from the consulate’s website without an explanation.

However, in response to questions from TTR Weekly, Emirates head of communications said on Sunday: “We can confirm that Emirates has all the required government permissions to operate the flights that we have announced.

“Passengers flying to and from Thailand have to meet the requirements of their destination – details on www.emirates.com/travelrestrictions.”

The airline announced Friday it would resume daily flights to Bangkok from Dubai. Booking for the flights opened 27 August with the flight timetable the latest of the airline’s updates.

Efforts to gain a response from the consulate in Dubai failed, but the consulate statement did refer to an Etihad repatriation flight EV406 that would depart Dubai for Bangkok 9 September. Organised by the embassy and consulate in the UAE, the flight is open for Thai national and foreigners eligible to enter Thailand bookable only via the embassy and consulate.

Emirates’ flights between Dubai and Bangkok will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offering seats in first, business and economy class.

Starting from 1 September, flight EK384 will depart Dubai daily at 0150 and arrive in Bangkok at 1130, while the return flight, EK385, will depart Bangkok at 0325, and arrive in Dubai at 0635, from 2 September.

Customers can book flights on emirates.com or via travel agents. Travellers arriving into Bangkok are subject to requirements set by the Thai authorities, and certain restrictions are in place. Travellers are urged to check the latest information or visit www.emirates.com/travelrestrictions for details before booking.

The resumption of flights to Bangkok will expand Emirates’ current network to 78 cities in September, offering travellers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific convenient connections via Dubai to the popular Thai destination.