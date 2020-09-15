New CEO at Habitat Hospitality

BANGKOK, 15 September 2020: Habitat Hospitality, a subsidiary of the Habitat Group property developer, named Peter Lucas as its new managing director.

Lucas will oversee the rapidly expanding Habitat Hospitality having held management posts in Boutique Corporation and Destination Properties, and asset-managed properties for Accor, Starwood and Hilton. He comes to Habitat Hospitality from Cross Hotels and Resorts where he held the post of CEO.

From left: Mr. Chanin Vanijwongse, CEO of Habitat Group; Mr. Peter Lucas, Managing Director of Habitat Hospitality; Mrs. Sasivimol Sutthibut, Chief Operating Officer of Habitat Group.

“We’re excited to have him on board and lead the Habitat Hospitality team,” said Habitat Group CEO Chanin Vanijwongse. “His track record speaks for itself and having worked with Peter through our resort partnerships with Cross Hotels and Resorts in Thailand.”

With a strong presence on Thailand’s east coast, current Habitat Hospitality resorts include X2 Pattaya Oceanphere, X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere and The Ville Jomtien Pool Villa, with resorts in the pipeline including Best Western Premier Bayphere Pattaya, BluPhere Pattaya Managed By BW Premier Collection, Wyndham Atlas Wongamat Pattaya, and Ramada By Wyndham Mira North Pattaya.