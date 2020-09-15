Domestic travel in India restarts

NEW DELHI 15 September 2020: The Indian Government’s ruling that states do away with any restrictions on the movement of persons within the country will spur recovering in the domestic travel market, according to Fairfest Media, the organiser of Reconnect a B2B travel trade exhibition.

The decision to resume domestic travel in India throws a lifeline to the Reconnect trade show that was forced to migrate to a virtual platform as Covid-19 stalled India tourism at all levels; domestic, outbound and inbound.

In an update on the virtual travel market that convenes 18 September, the organiser said unrestricted travel first announced in Unlock 2 had been reiterated in Unlock 3 and 4 guidelines.

“The states are now lifting restrictions like e-passes, Covid-19 tests and quarantine requirements that curtailed domestic travel.”

India went unto national lockdown in late March and started the unlock process in a staggered fashion in June. In its latest phase “Unlock 4” statement the government reiterated its order that domestic travel should resume. However, the situation remains critical with the country recording 94,372 new cases on Sunday. The overall infection count stands at 4.75 million and 79,779 deaths. There are some local lockdowns in states where authorities are maintaining restrictions on domestic travel.

However, the states that have now confirming unrestricted access are likely to benefit from huge pent-up demand, as the air, rail and road transport is also opening up Fairfest Media conjecture.

International travel to and from India remains closed and is likely to remain so as long as Covid-19 infections and deaths continue to spike.

ReCONNECT, the virtual B2B travel trade exhibition launched by the organisers of India’s leading travel trade show OTM could attract up to 3000 travel industry professionals.

Representatives for various destinations worldwide that are keen to maintain contacts with India’s lucrative outbound travel market have signed up for virtual exhibition space. They include Mauritius, Kenya, Fiji, Spain, Singapore and Thailand.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is also setting up a virtual booth at ReConnect, extending its vital support for reopening tourism.

Indian Hotels Company Limited has joined the event as the official Hospitality Partner. Other official partners include STIC Travel Group and OneAbove.

ReCONNECT will take place on a proprietary virtual platform with over

2,500 buyers registered for the virtual event. Travel agents, corporate buyers, wedding planners and event managers will have virtual meetings with 200 B2B suppliers representing 500 destinations from 18 countries.

ReCONNECT is supported by India’s leading travel associations. The virtual event is designed to provide the long-awaited booster shot to the Indian travel trade community and their global partners, in the wake of lockdowns.