Nepal to opens international flights

KATHMANDU, 2 September 2020: Nepal Airlines will resume some international services this month according to details posted on the airline’s website.

The government confirmed earlier that international flights would resume, 1 September, mainly to repatriate Nepalese citizens stranded overseas. There are also hopes that some treks might return during the October peak season.

While some international flights will resume this month, domestic flights are still grounded mainly to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The airline plans to launch a Kathmandu – Dubai service 5 September with a twice-weekly flight using an Airbus A320. A service from its home-base in Kathmandu to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia is due to start 6 September with just one weekly A320 service.

Flights to cities in East Asia started with a service 2 September to Tokyo Narita with two flights weekly A flight to Hong Kong just once a week will start 9 September.