Qatar Covid proofs its restaurants and malls

DOHA, 1 September 2020: Qatar National Tourism Council, in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health, has launched the full version of its “Qatar Clean” programme involving registered hotels restaurants and shopping malls.

Following the first phase rollout in May and June this year the programme has now been extended beyond hotels to include restaurants and shopping malls.





Since its introduction, nearly 100 hotels have been certified with more being reviewed.

Qatar is currently in the third phase of its four-phase reopening plan with hotel facilities, shopping malls, and many of the country’s health clubs and salons now open for business, with precautions in place.

Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed Al-Kuwari said: “We welcome the implementation of the Qatar Clean program and are pleased to cooperate with the National Tourism Council to provide a safe and healthy tourism experience for the residents of Qatar in all the country’s hotels. We will study the expansion of the initiative and its potential application in other sectors, in order to ensure our continued success in limiting the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and maintaining the health and well-being of the people of Qatar.”

The Qatar Clean programme is part of an extensive safety program across Qatar to control the spread of Covid-19. The country has also introduced a track and trace app, Ehteraz, which is mandatory for all residents and citizens. The app uses a colour system through its QR code functionality to identify users’ health status, notifying those who have come in close contact with anyone exposed to Covid-19. Other mandatory measures include wearing face masks and social distancing.

Passengers arriving at Hamad International Airport undergo thermal screening, temperature checks and must undergo a Covid-19 PCR test.