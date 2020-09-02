ONYX names new team leaders

BANGKOK, 2 September 2020: ONYX Hospitality Group has made five key hotel leadership appointments across Thailand effective 1 September.

Christoph Leonhard has rejoined ONYX Hospitality Group as the new general manager of Oriental Residence Bangkok. He will be leading the team at the city-centre hotel, which will soon be reintroduced as part of the newly-announced Saffron Collection.

(Left to right) Richard Margo, General Manager of OZO Phuket; Sukamal Mondal, Cluster General Manager of Shama in Bangkok; Christoph Leonhard, General Manager of Oriental Residence Bangkok; Paul Halford, Cluster General Manager of Amari Koh Samui and OZO

Chaweng Samui; Thomas Hain, General Manager of Amari Vogue Krabi.

Having held rooms division and GM roles with ONYX Hospitality Group’s Amari brand for close to a decade in Hua Hin, Koh Samui and the Maldives, he also gained experience from leading companies and brands like The Peninsula, St Regis and Accor.

Sukamal Mondal has been promoted to cluster general manager for the Shama Serviced Apartments portfolio of four properties in Bangkok and will continue to lead as GM of Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok which he led the rebranding of two years ago. An ONYX veteran with over 14 years of experience in China and Thailand, Sukamal also served as general manager of Oriental Residence Bangkok.

In South Thailand, Thomas Hain will move from ONYX Hospitality Group properties in Koh Samui to Krabi to assume the post of general manager at the newly-renovated Amari Vogue Krabi. With over 20 years of hospitality experience in a variety of rooms division roles in Europe, the US and Asia for companies like Marriott, Hyatt, Accor and IHG, he joined ONYX in 2018 as the resident manager of Amari Koh Samui. He was subsequently appointed GM for the group’s two hotels on the island.

Paul Halford will be appointed cluster general manager for Amari Koh Samui and OZO Chaweng Samui, after two years as opening GM for OZO Phuket. He joined ONYX in mid-2018 from Radisson Hotel Group where he held senior roles in Australia, Fiji and Thailand.

Richard Margo has been appointed general manager of OZO Phuket, from his current role as hotel manager of the group’s Amari Phuket a post he has held since 2014. Joining ONYX eight years ago as resident manager of Amari Pattaya, he has held roles with Le Meridien in Belgium, Ireland, Portugal and Jordan, as well as with Hilton in Malaysia and Thailand.