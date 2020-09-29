AirAsia flies services from Suvarnabhumi

BANGKOK, 29 September 2020: AirAsia has started domestic flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) in addition to services from its main home-base Don Mueang Airport (DMK).

Effective at the weekend the low-cost airline is now offering four routes to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi and Surat Thani from the city’s main airport while maintaining full services from its Don Mueang base.

The airline is offering five daily flights from Suvarnabhumi airport to Chiang Mai, three daily flights to Phuket and two daily flights to Krabi and Surat Thani respectively.

AirAsia says it is ready to resume international flights when conditions improve, and travel restrictions are lifted, but that scenario is very unlikely any time soon.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Santisuk Klongchaiya argued that the additional service from Suvarnabhumi Airport would offer greater convenience for its passengers but it also likely to cause some confusion initially.

AirAsia offered all-in promotional fares per way for the four domestic routes from Suvarnabhumi Airport, from as low as THB744 during a sale that ended 27 September.