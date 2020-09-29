India’s virtual show closes on a high note

MUMBAI, 29 September 2020: ​ReCONNECT, India’s first virtual travel trade show​ attracted 170 ​exhibitors and ​5,000 ​buyers for the pioneering virtual travel trade exhibition that closed last week on a high note.

The organisers said the platform witnessed ​8300 video meetings totalling 2000 hours of face-to-face discussions, and ​70,000 virtual​ business cards were exchanged.

Organiser Fairfest Media noted that the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority and Kenya Tourism Board joined ReConnect as premium partner countries.

Tourism Fiji and Spain Tourism were the official partners while Bangladesh was the partner country. Singapore Tourism Board and India Tourism participated as the feature countries. Frankfurt Tourism, Visit Brussels, Zagreb Tourist Board and Visit Jamaica were also present as feature destinations.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, also set up a virtual booth at ReConnect, extending its vital support for reopening tourism.

ReCONNECT took place on a proprietary virtual platform that allowed destinations to make virtual appointments with buyers. Virtual brand promotion, video conferencing and screen sharing – also took place.

Registered buyers, included travel agents, corporate buyers, wedding planners and event managers. They met with 170 B2B suppliers from 18 countries.