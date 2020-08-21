United increases Shanghai flights

CHICAGO, 21 August 2020: United Airlines says it will increase service to China from two to four weekly flights from San Francisco to Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport.

The service flies via Seoul’s Incheon International Airport.

Starting 4 September, United will operate four weekly flights with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from San Francisco to Shanghai on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Customers travelling from Shanghai will return to San Francisco on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets went on sale Wednesday on the airline’s website and mobile app.

“United has served mainland China for more than three decades, and we look forward to continuing to connect customers travelling between the U.S. and Shanghai with two additional flights beginning in September,” said United’s vice president of international network and alliances, Patrick Quayle.

In July, United began operating twice-weekly service between San Francisco and Shanghai via Seoul. United was the largest U.S. carrier serving China before suspending service in February due to Covid-19. In 2019, United operated five daily flights between Shanghai and its hubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York/Newark.

Shanghai flights