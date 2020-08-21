GOCO names group director

BANGKOK, 21 August 2020: GOCO Hospitality has today announced that Clive McNish has returned to Bangkok to assume the new role of group director – operations at their company’s headquarter office.

Working for GOCO Hospitality in various roles since 2014, McNish first joined as general manager of a GOCO wellness resort project in Beijing, China, before becoming the company’s corporate general manager. He moved to the US in 2016 to take on the role of general manager at Glen Ivy Hot Springs, America’s oldest hot springs resort acquired by GOCO Hospitality in 2016.

He returns to Thailand to take on the new role of the group director at GOCO Hospitality corporate office to manage the openings and operations of all GOCO Hospitality-branded spas and retreats. New projects are planned for Kazakhstan, China, UAE, Norway and Thailand.

GOCO Hospitality is headed by CEO and founder Ingo Schweder. GOCO Hospitality’s portfolio includes GOCO Spa, GOCO Retreat and GOCO Life brands.