Lion Clubs meet in Singapore in 2028

SINGAPORE, 21 August 2020 – Singapore will now host the 110th Lions Clubs International Convention in 2028 after it was cancelled earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lions Clubs of Singapore will partner with the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau (SECB), a group under the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) to host the Lions International Convention – one of the most coveted events on the congress circuit.

Lions International Convention should attract around 20,000 foreign delegates and generate over SGD58 million in tourism receipts.

The event was moved to 2028 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Lions International has a global membership of more than 1.4 million members in over 200 countries and geographic areas, including Lions Clubs of Singapore, which has 94 Clubs and more than 2,300 members. Held each year in June or July since 1917, the convention delivers significant tourism and economic benefits to the host cities.

The event will be hosted at the Marina Bay Sands that announced an SGD4.5 billion investment to add new developments such as a 15,000-seat entertainment arena, a fourth hotel tower and additional spaces for MICE events.