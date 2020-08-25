Singapore wins AAPA praise

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 August 2020: Association of Asia Pacific Airlines praises the Singapore government for taking an important step to restart air travel by ending stay-home notices for travellers from New Zealand and Brunei.

Responding to the recent announcement by the Singapore government the association’s director-general Subhas Menon said: “Singapore’s opening of its borders to travellers from Brunei and New Zealand is a crucial step in the right direction. Cross border travel has been stalled ever since March 2020 in the Asia Pacific region.”

He continued: “The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines applauds the Singapore Government’s efforts to restart air travel in a safe yet progressive way. Adopting a testing regime without onerous quarantine requirements sets a standard worth emulating in facilitating air travel and economic recovery in the region.

He said Asia Pacific airlines were committed to “working closely with governments across the region to explore further initiatives to reopen international air travel corridors, based on objective risk assessments in conjunction with the relevant public health authorities.”

Singapore said it would open travel with low-risk countries mainly for business and essential travel without the need for self-isolation at home. Travellers would undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival.