PG boots bonus miles

BANGKOK, 13 August 2020: FlyerBonus, the frequent flyer programme of Bangkok Airways, has signed a new partnership with Booking.com a leading online travel agency booking platform for hotels and flights.

With immediate effect, Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus members can earn points when making a booking via booking.com/bangkokair. Members will receive 125 FlyerBonus points for every THB500 spent on accommodation bookings.

Meanwhile last week the airline reopened its passenger lounges at Suvarnabhumi and Samui airports for the first time since flights halted in mid-March.