Royal Cliff’s PEACH passes health checks

Pattaya, Thailand, 13 August 2020: Top executives from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau together with officials from the Department of Health (DOH) recently visited Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH) to inspect the venue’s new health measures in safeguarding upcoming business events.

TCEB has taken a pro-active approach to support the health readiness of Thai MICE operators and ensure that they comply with the government’s health safety criteria for MICE events. These new health measures that are carried out by Thai venues, including PEACH are part of the MICE Venue Hygiene Guidelines, which TCEB has developed in collaboration with significant associations.

Around 30 representatives from TCEB, DOH and the Royal College of Physicians of Thailand (RCPT) were welcomed by the group’s management team lead by Panga Vathanakul, the managing director of Royal Cliff Hotels Group and PEACH.

The site inspection included the presentation of the new normal preventive measures of PEACH showcasing modified event setups with social distancing practices, food contamination prevention protocols as well as the venue’s green way of implementing garbage disposal.

The PEACH team demonstrated how the convention centre’s air system was thoroughly cleaned and upgraded with a special filter to deliver improved air quality. An air disinfection system with UV light was also installed to help control the carbon dioxide level in the venue.

As an award-winning meeting and events destination, PEACH showcases its readiness in hosting “new normal” events that comply with the strict hygiene and safety criteria of the Ministry of Public Health. In addition, the venue has also created the “Protection-C Package” which incorporates specific preventive measures that allow planners, organisers and corporates to conduct events in a secure and well-protected environment.

“Today was a great opportunity for us in the Department of Health in collaboration with TCEB to see the preventive measures that PEACH has in place when hosting events under these new circumstances. With what they presented today, it gives us confidence in many aspects. If we continue to move forward with such measures and understanding of the current situation, events can still be held while preventing the outbreak of Covid-19,” said the Department of Health deputy general director Dr Danai Thiwanda.

“Seeing the interest of prestigious organisations in holding their upcoming events at PEACH shows confidence in the safety that PEACH delivers. I would like to take this opportunity to support and congratulate PEACH and the Royal Cliff for creating successful preventive measures which would serve as a great example for other MICE venues in Thailand to follow. This especially holds true to its innovative ideas, such as providing better air quality in the venue.”

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group along with Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH) is one of Asia’s premier resort – convention destinations that provide complete versatility as a convenient ‘one-stop convention solution’ for any meeting needs. With over 23,500 sqm of available meeting space, it offers modern facilities, professional services and technical support to successfully host a wide variety of engagements such as international conferences, exhibitions, product launches and banquets.

To hold an event at the Royal Cliff and PEACH request for a proposal by contacting the sales managers (+66) 38 250 421 Ext: 2845 or emailing: success@royalcliff.com.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall (PEACH), visit www.royalcliff.com and www.peachthailand.com

