SpiceRoads recalls Robertson

BANGKOK, 13 August 2020: Struan Robertson co-owner of SpiceRoads Cycling returns to take over the company operations as its CEO after an absence of four years.

His reappointment comes just days after Daniel Moylan stepped down as managing director according to an email dispatch to “business partners and riders.”

Robertson ran the company as its co-owner and MD from 2003 to 2016. At the time of his departure industry speculation suggested a disagreement among shareholders prompted his resignation. However, the official word noted he had stepped aside to join the company board.

His links to SpiceRoads go further back to almost the founding of the company in the mid-1990s when close friend Hamish Keith (now CEO Exo Travel) founded SpiceRoads. He asked Robertson, who worked for Unilever at the time, to conduct research that led to the adoption of the company’s name. He led some cycling tours in his spare time before he joined SpiceRoads as the MD in 2003. During his tenure, he expanded the company’s portfolio from a small base in Southeast Asia to cover cycling expeditions in 30 countries.

In the no-dated email post to partners, the company confirmed Robertson, would take over the post of MD “from now onwards.”

Robertson commented: “I’m really pleased to be back at the helm and looking forward to leading SpiceRoads through this current world situation and back to better days.”

For more detailed comments from the SpiceRoads’ chief see Opinion Q&A: