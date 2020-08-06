PATA calls for cooperation to beat Covid-19

BANGKOK, 6 August 2020: The Pacific Asia Travel Association is calling on all industry stakeholders, government and private sector, to work more closely together to enable the tourism industry to make a full recovery.

“Covid-19 is the greatest single crisis in the history of travel and tourism. Now, more than ever, the industry needs to work together to provide a coordinated, unified and transparent path forward towards recovery. A fractured approach will leave our industry forfeiting many issues to health and security authorities, and the implications can be disastrous. While the current pandemic is first and foremost a public health issue, we must engage stakeholders across all industries and highlight the importance of travel and tourism’s economic contributions to destinations, communities and people,” said PATA CEO Mario Hardy.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, PATA has been in regular discussions with various industry organisations, partners and associations to work towards this the goal.

It has resulted in the launch of the expanded PATA Crisis Resource Centre, created with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Through consultation with other potential partners, PATA hopes to add further resources that will be useful to organisations as they deal with the current situation.

The expanded CRC provides action-oriented interactive multimedia content that is focused on crisis preparedness, management, and recovery for destinations and other tourism enterprises across the Asia Pacific. The various public tools available on the site, including the recovery planner, crisis communication kits, and case studies, provide a unified resource for both public and private industry stakeholders to work together in a more coordinated manner.

For more information about the recovery planner and toolkits available on the Crisis Resource Center, join destination marketing and crisis management expert Damian Cook for a PATA Webinar on ‘Travel Restart: Policy vs Reality’ on Thursday, 13 August at 1500 ICT.