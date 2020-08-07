Emirates returns to Lisbon

DUBAI, UAE 7 August 2020: Emirates resumed passenger services to Kuwait City earlier this week, and plans to return to Lisbon by 16 August.

This will take Emirates’ passenger network to 70 destinations in August, over 50% of its pre-pandemic destination network, as the airline gradually resumes operations.

Dubai to Kuwait City is served by a daily flight, while Dubai to Lisbon will be served by three flights weekly using an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.

Passengers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Dubai. Customers from Emirates’ network can stopover or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country of origin.

Destination Dubai: From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai is one of the most popular global destinations. In 2019, the city welcomed 16.7 million visitors and hosted hundreds of global meetings and exhibitions, as well as sports and entertainment events.

Since Dubai re-opened to tourists on 7 July, so far the number of new Covid-19 cases across the UAE has remained steady and is on a downward trend. Dubai was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Free, global cover for Covid-19 related costs: Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of charge, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020) and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details: www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit www.emirates.com/yoursafety.

Tourist entry requirements: For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.

Dubai residents can check the latest travel requirements at www.emirates.com/returntoDubai.