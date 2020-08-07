Ease up for a giveaway grant

BANGKOK, 7 August 2020 Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) partners with 54 hotels and eight destination management companies to roll out a new campaign “Ease Up” featuring a financial grant, free airport transfers, free sightseeing and free hotel rooms for event organisers.

TCEB senior vice president – business Nichapa Yoswee said she anticipated the easing of international travel restrictions, a view not widely shared by DMC experts. They are now saying travel restrictions could extend well into 2021 hindering the restart of the events business in Thailand.

At present MICE or event, delegates are not allowed to travel to Thailand, and there are no indicators when that might change as airline services are essentially blocked.

TCEB says its “Ease Up” campaign is a part of a larger initiative blessed with the ambiguous title ‘I M People Focused’ which requires an appended explanation. It means “Incentives Meetings People Focused”.

Under the “Ease Up” campaign, TCEB has allocated a fund of USD500,000 to subsidise organisers so they can lower the cost of incentive travel and meetings.

The eight participating DMCs are offering complimentary airport transfers and a choice of local sightseeing, teambuilding or CSR activities. 54 hotels in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khao Yai, Rayong, Koh Samui, Phuket, Khao Lak, Krabi, Pattaya and Hua Hin will reward organisers with complimentary guestrooms. Terms and conditions apply for all “Ease Up” grants.

At present, the only practical target is the domestic events market as the country is closed to international tourism and no international commercial flights are operating to Thailand other than limited repatriation flights to bring Thai citizens back to the country.

The campaign is open for application until 31 March 2021. All events must be completed by 30 June 2021. Applications must be submitted to TCEB at least 30 working days prior to the event date.

(Source: TCEB)