Agoda supports domestic bookings

SINGAPORE 7 August 2020: Digital travel platform Agoda will join the Japanese Tourism Agency’s ‘Go-To’ campaign, ensuring travellers making domestic bookings on Agoda can benefit from the “Go-To” travel subsidy.

Japanese travellers can save up to 35% or JPY14,000 per person per night on accommodation bookings at eligible hotels.

This is the latest government partnership for Agoda as it seeks to bolster domestic travel bookings following travel bans that crippled regional travel in Asia impacting on the OTA’s revenue stream.

In Thailand, Agoda has been involved with the Together campaign, that supports a discount scheme for Thai travellers. Agoda offers more than 40,000 properties in Japan and 290,000 properties in Thailand.

Agoda has also invested in the international roll-out of its GoLocal campaign, which has signed up thousands of hotel and accommodation partners since it launched in mid-June.

Again it is designed to stimulate the domestic tourism markets across the Asia Pacific by encouraging people to explore more of their own country. Travellers are incentivized by savings of up to 25%, while hotel partners are supported by a multi-channel marketing campaign.

Agoda’s chief executive officer John Brown said: “Asia is slowly coming out of lockdowns and opening up domestic travel. It’s great that governments have been devoting efforts to rejuvenate the tourism industry. Governments understand the value of tourism to the economy… We are delighted to work with the Japanese Tourism Board as we have with the Thailand Authority of Tourism.”