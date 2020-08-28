Emirates resumes flights to Bangkok

DUBAI, 28 August 2020: Emirates announces the resumption of passenger services to Bangkok with daily flights starting from 1 September.

The resumption of flights to Bangkok will expand Emirates’ current network to 78 cities in September, offering travellers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific convenient connections via Dubai to the popular Thai destination.

Flights between Dubai and Bangkok will be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offering seats in first, business and economy class.

Starting from 1 September, flight EK384 will depart Dubai daily at 0150 and arrive in Bangkok at 1130, while the return flight, EK385, will depart Bangkok at 0325, and arrive in Dubai at 0635, from 2 September.

Customers can book flights on emirates.com or via travel agents. Travellers arriving into Bangkok are subject to requirements set by the Thai authorities, and certain restrictions are in place. Travellers are urged to check the latest information or visit www.emirates.com/travelrestrictions for details before booking.

Customers can stopover or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country of origin.

Free, global cover for Covid-19 related costs: Emirates covers Covid-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should a passenger be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020) and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details: www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.