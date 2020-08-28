Amadeus renews Air New Zealand pact

SINGAPORE, 28 August 2020 – Amadeus has announced it has renewed its multi-year distribution agreement with Air New Zealand.

Under the agreement, the airline will continue to make its fares and air content available to Amadeus-connected travel agencies via the Amadeus Travel Platform.

Travel sellers that are connected to the Amadeus Travel Platform will enjoy access to Air New Zealand’s flight schedules, load changes, seat maps and ancillaries, including real-time updates.

Through this platform, Air New Zealand will continue to be able to reach travel sellers of all types, such as travel management companies, tour operators, retail travel agencies, online travel agencies, metasearch, media players, as well as corporations. This enables more choice and the best possible service for travellers as well as helping agents drive opportunities and increased revenue for Air New Zealand.

“We are honoured that Air New Zealand, a dynamic and innovative carrier, has extended our distribution agreement. At Amadeus, we recognize and understand the challenges airlines are facing. Our cutting-edge technology and unmatched global distribution network will help Air New Zealand meet and overcome these challenges. We pride ourselves on putting our customers at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue to provide Air New Zealand with the most efficient and cost-effective means to reach travel sellers across the globe,” said Amadeus executive vice president airlines Asia Pacific Cyril Tetaz.