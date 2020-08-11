Cathay’s flight network in August

BANGKOK,11 August 2020: Cathay Pacific Airways confirmed the destinations it would serve from Hong Kong International Airport during August.

Bangkok is not listed as one of the destinations served by Cathay Pacific during the remainder of August due to the Thai government’s blanket restriction on commercial international flights.

Thailand is only opened to repatriation flights and special flights that fly in travellers who fit the 11 categories that identify who can enter Thailand. It does not include leisure travellers, and even those who do fit the categories must file for a certificate of entry at the nearest Thai embassy in order to board the aircraft plus other health and visa requirements.

Cathay’s August destinations

Asia

Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Manila and Taipei.

Mainland China

Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Xiamen (Transit flights not allowed at this stage).

Europe

Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London Heathrow.

Americas

Toronto, Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco

Australia

Melbourne, Sydney.

For more details on the flight schedule, visit https://www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_TH/flying-with-us/cathaycare/where-we-fly-now.html