ONYX expands Saffron brand

BANGKOK, 11 August 2020: ONYX Hospitality Group is introducing Saffron Collection, a portfolio of boutique hotels and resorts that complement the planned regional expansion of the group’s Amari, OZO and Shama brands.

Saffron Collection will initially be available in Hanoi, Penang, Bangkok and Sa Kaeo in Thailand, with plans for further expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.





ONYX Hospitality Group’s Oriental Residence Bangkok will be reintroduced as a Saffron Collection property, with The Five Residences Hanoi scheduled to open this October as a new-build addition to this collection. By the mid-2021 The George in Penang will open, and by early 2022 Indochina Hotel in Aranyaprathet, Thailand.

By the end of 2020, Saffron Collection will be present in two Mekong Region cities.

Oriental Residence Bangkok

Welcoming travellers since 2012, Oriental Residence Bangkok is flanked by the embassies of the United States and the Netherlands. The property features 145 suites,

The Five Residences Hanoi

Centrally located on Doi Can Street, the property offers 116 rooms and suites. Scheduled to open in October 2020.

2021 and beyond

The George, Penang

Located on Jalan Pinang on a site that was once a Chinese dispensary and then a sundry shop catering to the military, The George, Penang has 93 rooms and suites and is scheduled to open in mid-2021.

Indochina Hotel, Aranyaprathet

The very first hotel in the eastern Thai province of Sa Kaeo, the 120-room hotel will reopen in 2022 following an extensive restoration.