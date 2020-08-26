Airbnb reveals domestic travel trends

Bangkok, 26 August 2020: Airbnb is seeing significant growth in domestic bookings as Thais travel locally at a time when the door for international leisure travel remains shut.

Data from Airbnb shows Thais are travelling closer to home during this time. More than 40% of Airbnb bookings are within 500 km of home. Non-urban destinations are also proving to be popular, attracting 45% the bookings from local Airbnb travellers.







According to Airbnb booking trends show Gulf of Thailand beach resorts are popular, but there is also drift to national parks and inland heritage towns in central provinces.

Old faithful beach destinations such as Pattaya and Hua Hin are reaping the benefits of being less than 200 km from the Thai capital.

Inland Thailand mainly rural destinations within a 500 radius of Bangkok are gaining the attention of family travellers who book villas and enjoy long weekend breaks travelling by car.

Saraburi is the closest, but families head for Khao Yai for adventure activities or further afield to check out cultural and heritage towns such as Lopburi and Sukhothai. Nature and adventure lovers head for the River Kwai in Kanchanaburi province.

Ayutthaya just 80 km drive from Bangkok is also popular with families for day trips. The chance to engage in outdoor activities such as cycling is fueling bookings on the Chao Phraya River’s houseboats.

Airbnb is also seeing guests opting for privacy in their choice of stays. Pools and kitchens are the top searched amenities, underscoring the desire for travellers to have more control over their immediate surroundings. Meanwhile stays that are pet-friendly are ranking high with “allow pets” being in the top five most searched for amenities in Thailand.

(Source: Airbnb)