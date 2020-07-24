Winking its way into Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM: At first you might think someone is taking the mickey when they call a hotel group Wink, but apparently Wink Hotels is making its debut, winks and all, in Vietnam this week.

The hotel group is being developed in Vietnam by Indochina Kajima, and operated by Indochina Vanguard in a joint venture with Indochina Capital, Kajima Corporation, and Vanguard Hotels respectively.

The Wink brand reflects a young, modern and confident Vietnamese identity.

Wink Hotels CEO Michael Piro said: “These are exciting times for the Vietnamese hospitality industry. There’s a massive, underserved market segment currently, and it is our clear ambition to serve and inspire this youth market with a new and dynamic brand of hospitality.”

The first Wink branded hotel will be the 237-room Wink Hotel Saigon Centre @ 75 Nguyen Binh Khiem, opening in quarter four of this year. Properties in the pipeline are 243-room Wink Hotel Danang Centre @ 178 Tran Phu and a third in riverside Danang as part of a mixed-use complex with a 60-metre façade on Tran Hung Dao Street, along the Han River.