Pandaw Cruise boosts sales team

PHNOM PENH, 24 July 2020: Pandaw Cruises has rehired Sven Zika as its sales and marketing manager trade, based in Cambodia.

He previously worked for the Asia-wide river cruise operator for five years and left to pursue other career opportunities in Asia’s travel industry sector.

But at the time when the river cruise operator faces its biggest challenge due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has closed countries where its popular cruises are scheduled, he returns to head sales targeting the travel trade.

He is now the main contact for travel agents and destination management companies for all contracting deals on a range of river cruises in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Vietnam and India.

Customer services manager, James Talbot, continues to be the contact for all post-sales queries.