TTC hires wellbeing directors

SINGAPORE, 2 July 2020: The Travel Corporation is adding new wellbeing and hygiene measures by appointing ‘wellbeing directors’.

Wellbeing directors will be assigned to every Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold guided holiday (excluding Australia and New Zealand) beginning with the launch of its domestic trips this year.

TTC has been collaborating closely with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) to help guide and co-create its “Safe Travels and Seamless Traveller Journey” global protocols.

The addition of a dedicated wellbeing director on every trip (excluding Australia and New Zealand) will ensure compliance with health standards and update guests on the latest guidelines.

TTC’s Wellbeing Directors answer any questions or concerns relating to wellbeing measures. They are also responsible for the quality assurance at all hotels, venues and suppliers during each journey, while conducting daily wellness checks of all TTC guests.