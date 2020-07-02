Avis on a subscription

SINGAPORE, 2 July 2020: Avis has launched a car rental subscription service to meet the changing consumer demands for car ownership in Singapore.

Avis Flex provides customers with the flexibility of renting a car between 28 days up to 11 months, without the ties of leasing and at cheaper rates than usual day rentals.

Customers are not required to pay any upfront costs nor sign any long-term agreements. They can also choose to swap their vehicles up to three times in 11 months to experience different car models that suit specific trips or requirements.

With Avis Flex, customers can enjoy the freedom of having cars at their disposal with a monthly fee covering all running costs like maintenance fees, scheduled servicing and replacement of tyres. Basic coverage is included as part of the monthly fee, such as basic collision damage waiver and theft protection, along with 24/7 mechanical breakdown assistance to help customers to drive with peace of mind.

In line with the Avis Safety Pledge to keep customers and employees safe, all cars are also subject to enhanced cleaning protocols, with special attention paid to high touch point surfaces such as steering wheels, indicators, dashboards, hand grips, in-car entertainment controls, cup holders, centre consoles, and all door handles.

Avis Budget Group managing director, Pacific Tom Mooney said: “From Avis Budget Group’s future of mobility research in 2019, we found that 73% of residents in Singapore would consider giving up car ownership and rely on long term car rental if it was convenient and easy for them, ranking second among 16 countries in Europe and Asia surveyed.” To mark the launch of the new service in Singapore, Avis is offering 5% off subscription costs for the first month.