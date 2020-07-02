STB green light for safe attractions

SINGAPORE, 2 July 2020: As part of the phase two ease up after months of lockdown, tourism businesses in Singapore resumed operations 1 July.

Among the reopenings are 13 popular attractions and the Singapore Tourism Board confirmed that domestic tour operators could now begin submitting applications to resume operations.

Attractions and tour operators are required to submit their reopening proposals to STB for assessment. Operators must demonstrate effective implementation of safe management measures to provide a safe environment for customers and workers, and may resume operations only after receiving approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Key requires in the proposals must include safe management measures that are tailored to reduce the Covid-19 transmission risks at each attraction or tour arrangement.

Attractions that reopened 1 July

Bounce

Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay

Jurong Bird Park

Madame Tussauds

River Safari

Singapore Zoo

Zero Latency

ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark and Observation Deck and Casino at Marina Bay Sands

Universal Studios Singapore, SEA Aquarium and Casino at Resorts World Sentosa

Most attractions are restricted to no more than 25% of their operating capacity at any one time, for a start. Access to the casinos will be limited to existing casino members and annual levy holders only.

Tours and guides are back

Tour operators and tourist guides to resume tour itineraries must demonstrate that they can implement all relevant safety management measures.

STB will step up its efforts to ensure tourism businesses, including attractions, apply for the SG Clean certification. SG Clean is a national mark of excellence that indicates adherence to heightened standards of cleaning, hygiene and sanitisation, and will provide reassurance to all who visit these premises.

Singapore Tourism Board Chief Executive Keith Tan said: “STB’s key priority will be to ensure that tourism businesses can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for their guests and visitors. While it will be some time before Singapore can fully welcome international visitors, we hope Singaporeans and residents of Singapore will enjoy what our tourism businesses have to offer, in a socially responsible way.”

Association of Singapore Attractions chairperson, Tresnawati Prihadi, said: “During the three-month closure, our attractions have been working hard on the SG Clean certification and putting in place enhanced measures to ensure that the attractions are safe for our guests as well as for staff.”